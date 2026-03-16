News
Three in custody over Kuria East violent robbery
The incident occurred at about 9pm when the victim was robbed at gunpoint along the Getrimba road while responding to a distress call from a friend.
The incident occurred at about 9pm when the victim was robbed at gunpoint along the Getrimba road while responding to a distress call from a friend.
During the crackdown, officers intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle, a common tactic among criminals targeting pedestrians and motorists in Nairobi. Three additional suspects were arrested for handling stolen property, believed to be part of a larger network involved in phone theft and resale operations.
Patrick Nyambaka Osoi, a founding member of the movement, was arrested during a well-coordinated operation along Lang’ata Road.