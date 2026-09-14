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Why Kigali is known for clean streets and green spaces
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
Since 2021, the bank has generated Sh7.9 billion in cumulative sustainable finance revenue, driven by demand for solutions supporting climate resilience, financial inclusion and long-term growth.
The lender says the funding is helping strengthen enterprise resilience, create jobs and drive sustainable economic growth, particularly among businesses that face challenges accessing traditional sources of capital.
This brings the cumulative total assessed since 2020 to over Shs.1 trillion under the Group’s Environmental and Social Due Diligence (ESDD) process.