Today In History
Remembering Wangari Maathai 15 years after her death
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Kenya Development Corporation held talks with AFD and Finance in Common in Nairobi to expand co-investment, green financing and youth- and women-focused funding ahead of the French Africa Summit.
Programmes coordinator Fredrick Njau says Kenya’s development must integrate infrastructure, environmental protection and community wellbeing to avoid human rights harms, flooding risks and loss of livelihoods.