Business
Safaricom to interrupt M-PESA services on September 22 for system upgrade
In a notice released to customers on September 19, 2025, Safaricom said the system upgrade is scheduled for Monday, 22 September 2025, from 12:30 am to 3:30 am.
In a notice released to customers on September 19, 2025, Safaricom said the system upgrade is scheduled for Monday, 22 September 2025, from 12:30 am to 3:30 am.
The temporary shutdown means businesses, contractors, and individuals who fail to clear payments before the set deadline will have to wait for three days before the services are restored