Sports
Lionesses roar to history: Cameroon crush Malawi 3-0 to claim first WAFCON crown
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Malawi Scorchers reached the WAFCON final after a 3-1 semi-final victory over Algeria, as Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga shared the goals in Rabat.
Malawi’s Scorchers stunned Ghana 2-1 at WAFCON 2026, qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil and earning a semi-final against Algeria.