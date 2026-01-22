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Mombasa set for largest LPG terminal as Taifa Gas nears completion
The Sh16 billion project by Taifa Gas Investments SEZ Limited is now about 80 percent complete and is expected to be ready by March this year.
The Sh16 billion project by Taifa Gas Investments SEZ Limited is now about 80 percent complete and is expected to be ready by March this year.
The company, linked to Tanzanian tycoon Rostam Aziz, had moved to court seeking suspension of the temporary order, saying it was incurring massive losses.