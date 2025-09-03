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Four men face 12 new charges in fraudulent SIM swap of former OCS Talaam
The accused now face 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, computer fraud, identity theft, and possession and use of multiple national identity cards.
The accused now face 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, computer fraud, identity theft, and possession and use of multiple national identity cards.
In addition to being stripped of official duties, Talaam has been ordered to vacate the government house he occupies.
The court set June 30 for further directions on the matter.
Talam was arrested on June 13 and taken to court on June 16. He will remain in custody at Lang’ata Police Station until the 15 days are over.