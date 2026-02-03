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CS Mbadi: Zero tax for earners below Sh30,000 to boost spending
The move targets salaried Kenyans as part of efforts to revive spending and reduce pressure caused by the rising cost of living.
The move targets salaried Kenyans as part of efforts to revive spending and reduce pressure caused by the rising cost of living.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on October 13, 2025, Kanyi said the country is witnessing a gradual but deliberate shift towards indirect taxation, with levies such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise duties becoming major revenue sources for government.