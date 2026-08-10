Technology
ICT PS Tanui: Kenya should adopt the best AI globally
Tanui also called for the development of AI solutions designed around Kenya's languages, datasets, industries and national priorities
Tanui also called for the development of AI solutions designed around Kenya's languages, datasets, industries and national priorities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Summit 2026, the fourth edition of the annual gathering. Previous meetings were held in France, South Korea and the United Kingdom.