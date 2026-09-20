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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Technology policy

Businesses to pay Sh0.52 for WhatsApp customer service messages
Business

Businesses to pay Sh0.52 for WhatsApp customer service messages

The company will charge Sh0.52 for every delivered message sent through WhatsApp Business, with the new fee taking effect on October 1. The charge is equivalent to $0.0040 per message and will apply to utility messages sent by businesses while the 24-hour customer service window is still open.

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