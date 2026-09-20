Trump to appoint new AI adviser amid risks of rapid growth
Trump made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday but did not provide details on who would fill the position or how the proposed AI force would operate.
Trump made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday but did not provide details on who would fill the position or how the proposed AI force would operate.
The company will charge Sh0.52 for every delivered message sent through WhatsApp Business, with the new fee taking effect on October 1. The charge is equivalent to $0.0040 per message and will apply to utility messages sent by businesses while the 24-hour customer service window is still open.
The new model, Muse Glimmer, is much smaller than leading AI models from rivals and is instead designed for agentic tasks and can run on a Mac or PC with a single graphics card, aiming to tap demand for AI systems that run directly on people's devices.
Under the proposal, AI companies and outsourcing firms will be expected to meet locally developed duty-of-care standards covering worker safety, fair treatment and wellbeing.
The policy seeks to promote innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure and human capital, support sustainable development, enhance Kenya's economic resilience and reinforce the country's strategic autonomy in the digital economy
The proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, would also require social media companies to disable features considered addictive, including auto-play and infinite scrolling, by default for older teenagers.