Global Affairs
Virus-hit MV Hondius arrives in Tenerife as medics await passengers
Intensive preparations have been under way to receive the ship in the port of Granadilla and help more than 100 people onto shore to be repatriated.
Intensive preparations have been under way to receive the ship in the port of Granadilla and help more than 100 people onto shore to be repatriated.
A woman died after being pulled into the ocean near the Puerto de la Cruz resort and a man died at Santa Cruz de Tenerife, emergency services said on Sunday, November 9, 2025.