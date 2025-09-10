News
Cherargei: Term limits should be extended to allow long-term development
Cherargei said leaders often focus more on politics than delivering on development for the areas they represent.
Cherargei said leaders often focus more on politics than delivering on development for the areas they represent.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the senate clarified that the bill does not in anyway proposes extension of term limit for the president and other elected leaders, warning Kenyans not to fall for fake news and terming the claims in circulation as fake.