Global Affairs
UN expert urges global companies to cut ties with Israel
Israel dismissed the report as “groundless, defamatory and a flagrant abuse of office,” and has long accused Albanese of hostility and antisemitism.
Israel dismissed the report as “groundless, defamatory and a flagrant abuse of office,” and has long accused Albanese of hostility and antisemitism.
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and currently controls about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
His comments, made at a major economic forum, reflect Moscow’s growing territorial ambitions and come as Russian troops advance deeper into northeastern Ukraine.