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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Terrorist designation

Trump orders 45-day review to classify muslim brotherhood as terrorists
Global Affairs

Trump orders 45-day review to classify muslim brotherhood as terrorists

Trump signed an executive order on Monday instructing Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to examine whether Muslim Brotherhood groups in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and other nations should be classified as Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Once the report is submitted, the administration will have 45 days to implement any recommended designations.

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