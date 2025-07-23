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KSL CEO fined over Sh488m scandal as MPs call in EACC, DCI
During a meeting with the KSL management, MPs raised several audit concerns flagged in the financial statements.
During a meeting with the KSL management, MPs raised several audit concerns flagged in the financial statements.
Thousands of aspiring lawyers could soon be priced out of the legal profession.
“The committee will not tolerate any form of mismanagement or discrimination in our education institutions. We must ensure proper use of public funds and equal opportunities for all,” Wamboka said.