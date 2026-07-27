Global Affairs
Berlin Pride attacker killed during police operation
Officers opened fire when Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese heritage, rushed at them with a knife in Spandau, a western borough of Berlin.
Officers opened fire when Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese heritage, rushed at them with a knife in Spandau, a western borough of Berlin.
Police said a vehicle entered Tiergarten park and struck people during Berlin’s Gay Pride event, killing one and injuring around 15. German leaders vowed the attack would be investigated and punished.