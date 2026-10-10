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Ethiopia threatens self-defence as Eritrea faces invasion accusations
In a letter dated 8 October, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrean forces of advancing as far as 60km (37 miles) into Tigray.
In a letter dated 8 October, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrean forces of advancing as far as 60km (37 miles) into Tigray.
The National Election Board of Ethiopia (said voting will not be conducted in eight of the 138 electoral districts in the northwestern Amhara region due to what it described as "unfavorable conditions" amid clashes between militia groups and the army.