Business
CBK sets timeline for digital fraud compensation rules
The bank plans to collaborate with other financial sector regulators and the Competition Authority of Kenya to roll out the new guidelines by the end of 2026.
The bank plans to collaborate with other financial sector regulators and the Competition Authority of Kenya to roll out the new guidelines by the end of 2026.
Commission chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the campaign period will begin on October 8 and end on November 24, two days before voting.