September 28, 1994: The Estonia ferry disaster
The German-built ferry was sailing overnight from Tallinn, Estonia, to Stockholm, Sweden, carrying hundreds of passengers and crew.
The German-built ferry was sailing overnight from Tallinn, Estonia, to Stockholm, Sweden, carrying hundreds of passengers and crew.
The proclamation did not immediately end slavery across the United States because it applied mainly to areas under Confederate control.
The attackers arrived at about 12:25 pm in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and threw grenades near the mall's entrance before opening fire on shoppers.
The incident occurred shortly after Diana had enjoyed a summer retreat on luxury yachts and had been in a relationship with Dodi al-Fayed.
Wamalwa, who died on August 23, 2003, aged 58, served as Vice-President for only six months after being appointed to the position by then President-elect Mwai Kibaki in December 2002.
Kenyatta died on August 22, 1978, at 3:30 am while asleep at State House in Mombasa, bringing to an end the life of a man who had led Kenya from independence and remained one of the country’s most influential political figures.