CS Miano denies viral ‘goons attack’ claim
The claims emerged after a video showing unknown individuals attacking passengers inside a vehicle went viral on social media.
The claims emerged after a video showing unknown individuals attacking passengers inside a vehicle went viral on social media.
In a statement on Saturday, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said field investigations, laboratory tests and environmental sampling had been conducted, with preliminary results pointing to the “probable involvement of a toxic substance”.
CS Miano said the Government had worked to open Kenya to more travellers while also ensuring that the gains from tourism were felt by ordinary Kenyans.
The Senate Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing has summoned Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to appear on August 4, 2026, following a dispute over her request to postpone a session on questions concerning the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) redevelopment.