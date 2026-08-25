Sports
Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON
The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.
The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.
Mensah praised Uganda for becoming a consistent host of major African rugby competitions, saying its investment in the sport demonstrated what could be achieved when countries commit resources to hosting and development