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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Tournament hosting

Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON
Sports

Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON

The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.

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