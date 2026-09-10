Herbal medicines face tougher safety checks in Kenya
The move comes as herbal medicine continues to play an important role in healthcare, particularly among communities where traditional health practitioners remain an early source of treatment.
The move comes as herbal medicine continues to play an important role in healthcare, particularly among communities where traditional health practitioners remain an early source of treatment.
Kenya says it will integrate traditional and complementary medicine into its national health system to strengthen primary healthcare and universal health coverage. Dr Ouma Oluga said the approach will use policy, regulation, quality assurance and referral linkages.
Duale commended EAC partner states for developing policies, legal frameworks, and strategies that guide safe and effective TCIM practice. He said regional cooperation is essential to close regulatory gaps, accelerate progress, and harmonize standards across borders.