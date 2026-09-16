Global Affairs
Three dead as NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashes in Chatsworth
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said one other person was injured and taken to a local hospital, although their condition was not immediately known.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said one other person was injured and taken to a local hospital, although their condition was not immediately known.
The crash occurred at about 11pm on September 13, 2026, in the Kamugunda area, according to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio.
The impact forced the Land Cruiser into the opposite lane, where it collided with seven oncoming vehicles, triggering a cascading crash involving nine vehicles in total.