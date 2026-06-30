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NTSA warns against M-PESA payments for traffic fines
NTSA said the guidelines are intended to streamline the payment process, minimise delays in clearing traffic offences and ensure all penalty payments are properly captured in its system
NTSA said the guidelines are intended to streamline the payment process, minimise delays in clearing traffic offences and ensure all penalty payments are properly captured in its system
NTSA has launched an automated Instant Fines system to issue traffic penalties via SMS nationwide, with payments due in seven days and defaulters blocked from NTSA services.
The association describes the reform as practical, easy to implement, and capable of improving both efficiency and public trust in traffic enforcement.