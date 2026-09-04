Nairobi
Police Reforms: Ruto highlights salary review, new stations and digital services
The reforms come as the National Police Service continues to face demands for more officers, improved infrastructure and modern equipment
The reforms come as the National Police Service continues to face demands for more officers, improved infrastructure and modern equipment
The talks focused on professional military education, training opportunities, capacity building and knowledge exchange
He says police officers are often required to make split-second decisions in dangerous and unpredictable situations without the opportunity to consult their superiors or refer to operational guidelines