News
Five guns recovered amid renewed crackdown in Trans Mara
Murkomen warned that individuals involved in the sale or movement of illegal firearms and ammunition would face “decisive action,” saying such activities continue to fuel insecurity.
Murkomen warned that individuals involved in the sale or movement of illegal firearms and ammunition would face “decisive action,” saying such activities continue to fuel insecurity.
The humanitarian agency said at least 253 households were burnt down, forcing affected families to seek shelter in schools, dispensaries and open spaces, with some spending nights under trees.
In a statement issued on Saturday, December 20, the Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli, declared the two areas security-disturbed and dangerous. The move followed a security review carried out earlier in the day by the two officers alongside officials from the Ministry of Interior.