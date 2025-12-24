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Radio Generation Kenya

Trans Mara

Government declares curfew in Trans Mara after deadly clashes
News

Government declares curfew in Trans Mara after deadly clashes

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 20, the Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli, declared the two areas security-disturbed and dangerous. The move followed a security review carried out earlier in the day by the two officers alongside officials from the Ministry of Interior.

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