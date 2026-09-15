News
Senator Kibwana unanimously elected Senate transport committee chair
Hamida's election comes after Oketch moved to the position of Deputy Minority Whip, taking over the office previously held by former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.
Hamida's election comes after Oketch moved to the position of Deputy Minority Whip, taking over the office previously held by former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.
The crash happened in Boumerdes province, about 55 kilometres east of the capital, Algiers. Algeria's Civil Protection Department said the accident occurred at 9:41 a.m. local time on National Road No. 24 near the village of El Karma.
Witnesses said groups of youths had occupied parts of the highway, disrupting the movement of vehicles and creating a tense atmosphere for motorists travelling through the area.