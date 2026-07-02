Corridors of Justice
Court throws out treason case against Activist Bob Njagi
Njagi had been at the centre of a closely watched legal battle following his arrest during investigations connected to the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.
Njagi had been at the centre of a closely watched legal battle following his arrest during investigations connected to the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.
The treason case against Lissu stems from his arrest in April 2025 after delivering a public speech during the party's "No Reforms, No Election" campaign