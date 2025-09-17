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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Trent Alexander Arnold

Hamstring injury derails Alexander Arnold
Sports

Hamstring injury derails Alexander Arnold

The former Liverpool star lasted just four minutes of Tuesday night's 2-1 victory over the French side as the record 15-time champions opened their continental campaign with a hard-fought victory.

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