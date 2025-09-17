Sports
Hamstring injury derails Alexander Arnold
The former Liverpool star lasted just four minutes of Tuesday night's 2-1 victory over the French side as the record 15-time champions opened their continental campaign with a hard-fought victory.
The former Liverpool star lasted just four minutes of Tuesday night's 2-1 victory over the French side as the record 15-time champions opened their continental campaign with a hard-fought victory.
Arnold stated that he had lived his dream at Liverpool and was now ready for a new chapter in his life.