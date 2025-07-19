Global Affairs
Libya war crimes accused Al-Buti detained, faces ICC charge
He is suspected of either directly committing, ordering or supervising acts such as murder, rape and torture between 2015 and 2020 at the detention facility.
He is suspected of either directly committing, ordering or supervising acts such as murder, rape and torture between 2015 and 2020 at the detention facility.
His reported death was linked to an incident at the headquarters of the 444 Brigade, a group tied to the Tripoli Military Zone.