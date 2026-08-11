Technology
Bolt adds tuk-tuk rides to its app in Mombasa
The company said the move reflects Mombasa's distinctive transport culture, where tuk-tuks have long been a key part of daily travel alongside motorcycles and cars
The company said the move reflects Mombasa's distinctive transport culture, where tuk-tuks have long been a key part of daily travel alongside motorcycles and cars
Economist and KRA Chair Ndiritu Muriithi says Kenya has industrial capacity, but weak policy incentives and low confidence in locally made goods are slowing manufacturing. He urges counties to target interventions and improve local revenue collection.