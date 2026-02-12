Global Affairs
Police identify 18-year-old as suspect in Tumbler Ridge shooting
Authorities confirmed the suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene, while the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Authorities confirmed the suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene, while the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
In the RCMP release, six individuals, not including the suspect, were found deceased inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Another person died while being transported to a local hospital.