Business
Uchumi owners to face MPs over stalled staff payments
Lawmakers say they will question the owners on why the debts remain outstanding while the business is still linked to expansion plans and renewed operations in some areas.
Lawmakers say they will question the owners on why the debts remain outstanding while the business is still linked to expansion plans and renewed operations in some areas.
Uchumi Supermarket has led Kenyan stocks in early 2026 with a 28.16% gain, extending its 505.9% 2025 surge, as broad-based rallies across banks, retail and energy lift NSE sentiment.