Sports
White House to host UFC event, US President Trump says
"We're going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Dana's going to do it," said Trump
"We're going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Dana's going to do it," said Trump
The marquee Jones, who turns 38 this July 19th, has commanded a win-loss record of 28-1 with 11 total knockouts, capturing UFC titles at light heavyweight and heavyweight.
Two judges gave the victory at UFC 315 to Della Maddalena by slim 48-47 margins.