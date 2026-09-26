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DusitD2: UK court keeps ex-SAS soldier from publishing attack book
Craighead was among those involved in the security response after Al-Shabaab militants attacked the DusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi on January 15, 2019.
Craighead was among those involved in the security response after Al-Shabaab militants attacked the DusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi on January 15, 2019.
The 65-year-old faces one count of conduct ancillary to genocide and six counts of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, and is due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.
A federal judge in Miami ruled that the brothers’ wealth and history of travelling between countries made them a serious flight risk. The judge said the dual US-UK citizens had an "exceptional capacity to flee the jurisdiction".