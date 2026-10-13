Global Affairs
Germany, Ghana, Nigeria among 15 nations elected to UN Human Rights Council
The successful candidates won seats through a majority vote, with their three-year terms set to begin in 2027.
The successful candidates won seats through a majority vote, with their three-year terms set to begin in 2027.
Eastern DR Congo has endured decades of conflict and instability. The latest violence comes as government forces continue fighting the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group in North and South Kivu, regions that are also grappling with an Ebola outbreak.