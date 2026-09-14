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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

UN Women

UN Women report warns of rising AI-driven online abuse targeting women journalists
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UN Women report warns of rising AI-driven online abuse targeting women journalists

The findings show that 12 per cent of women human rights defenders, activists, journalists and media workers have experienced non-consensual sharing of personal images, including intimate or sexual content. Six per cent reported being targeted using deepfakes, while nearly one in three said they had received unwanted sexual advances through digital platforms.

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