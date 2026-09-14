Body of missing runner found in South Africa
The body of Elizabeth Moselakgomo was identified by her relatives on Monday after it was discovered east of Johannesburg on Saturday.
The body of Elizabeth Moselakgomo was identified by her relatives on Monday after it was discovered east of Johannesburg on Saturday.
These include the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Women
Chief Justice Martha Koome told the Post-CSW70 National Stakeholders’ Forum that Kenya must strengthen prevention, accountability and survivor-centred justice. She cited specialised Gender Justice Courts and expanded protection systems amid rising GBV cases.
The findings show that 12 per cent of women human rights defenders, activists, journalists and media workers have experienced non-consensual sharing of personal images, including intimate or sexual content. Six per cent reported being targeted using deepfakes, while nearly one in three said they had received unwanted sexual advances through digital platforms.