UGM accuses Ruto gov't of systematic destruction of Kenya’s environment
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
In a statement issued on March 9, 2026, he accused the government of prioritising taxation and corruption over disaster preparedness and proper urban planning, while calling for competent public appointments, transparent procurement and stronger investment in drainage and disaster management systems.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Thursday, Maraga said the scenes of violence, disregard for the law and growing public frustration pushed him to step forward, even though he has never been involved in active politics.