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Widows in Kenya still face eviction, poverty and stigma, NGEC warns
NGEC also called for stronger measures to guarantee widows' access to justice, social protection, education, decent work and participation in decision-making processes
NGEC also called for stronger measures to guarantee widows' access to justice, social protection, education, decent work and participation in decision-making processes
The vote saw 123 countries in favour, three against, the United States, Israel, and Argentina, while 52 countries, including the United Kingdom and European Union members, abstained.