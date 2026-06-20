Africa
US to end HIV funding programmes in South Africa amid strained relations
The decision follows a period of strained relations between United States and South Africa, which have worsened since the start of the administration of Donald Trump.
The decision follows a period of strained relations between United States and South Africa, which have worsened since the start of the administration of Donald Trump.
According to the US State Department, the agreement is "contingent on a complete cessation" of attacks by the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, alongside several other conditions agreed upon during discussions involving the two countries.