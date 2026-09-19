Counties
County workers set for pension windfall under new rules
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
During the meeting on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Mbogoh told the committee that the delay in remittances by county governments has led to a steady rise in long-term receivables, which has in turn affected the fund’s financial position and made debt recovery more difficult.