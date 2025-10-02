Education and Career
Schools told to enforce discipline as student unrest rises
Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Professor Julius Bitok, reaffirmed that no student involved in property destruction will go unpunished.
Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Professor Julius Bitok, reaffirmed that no student involved in property destruction will go unpunished.
The series of closures and protests highlight a worrying pattern of disorder in schools, with education authorities now facing mounting pressure to establish the causes and put measures in place to restore stability in learning institutions.