Central
KFS invites public input on planned airstrip inside Meru Forest
In a public notice issued on Monday, KFS said the proposed airstrip would be located at Kithoka Beat in Meru Forest Station and occupy approximately 11 hectares of land.
In a public notice issued on Monday, KFS said the proposed airstrip would be located at Kithoka Beat in Meru Forest Station and occupy approximately 11 hectares of land.
According to the notice, the airstrip is planned for Kithoka Beat within the Meru Forest Station and is expected to enhance aviation access for forest management activities, improve emergency response operations and support economic growth in the region.