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UPS

UPS cargo plane crashes in Louisville, killing seven and injuring 11
Global Affairs

UPS cargo plane crashes in Louisville, killing seven and injuring 11

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11F aircraft, destined for Hawaii, crashed moments after lifting off, exploding on impact. The plane carried 38,000 gallons (144,000 litres) of fuel, sparking a large fire that engulfed at least two nearby businesses, including a petroleum recycling facility and an auto repair shop.

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