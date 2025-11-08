Global Affairs
US firms ground MD-11 cargo planes after Kentucky air disaster
UPS said the decision to ground MD-11 models followed instructions from manufacturer Boeing, while rival delivery giant FedEx confirmed it would follow suit.
UPS said the decision to ground MD-11 models followed instructions from manufacturer Boeing, while rival delivery giant FedEx confirmed it would follow suit.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-11F aircraft, destined for Hawaii, crashed moments after lifting off, exploding on impact. The plane carried 38,000 gallons (144,000 litres) of fuel, sparking a large fire that engulfed at least two nearby businesses, including a petroleum recycling facility and an auto repair shop.