Global Affairs
Moscow eyes uranium edge in Niger after French exit
The deal covers nuclear power generation, medical applications, and training of local experts. If implemented, it would mark the first nuclear power project in West Africa.
The deal covers nuclear power generation, medical applications, and training of local experts. If implemented, it would mark the first nuclear power project in West Africa.
Iran has dismissed US calls for surrender, vowing to resist any military intervention. The region remains on edge as American forces gather and evacuations begin.