Nairobi
Nairobi ranks 10th globally as Sakaja ramps up El Niño preparations
Chicago was ranked the world’s most climate-resilient city, followed by Addis Ababa, Melbourne, Barcelona, Ankara, Buenos Aires, Paris, Istanbul, Bogotá and Nairobi.
Chicago was ranked the world’s most climate-resilient city, followed by Addis Ababa, Melbourne, Barcelona, Ankara, Buenos Aires, Paris, Istanbul, Bogotá and Nairobi.
In a Radio Generation interview on Monday, he said increasing rainfall intensity combined with outdated drainage infrastructure and development on wetlands has left the city vulnerable urging authorities to prioritise disaster preparedness. and data-driven urban planning.