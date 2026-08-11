Technology
Bolt adds tuk-tuk rides to its app in Mombasa
The company said the move reflects Mombasa's distinctive transport culture, where tuk-tuks have long been a key part of daily travel alongside motorcycles and cars
The company said the move reflects Mombasa's distinctive transport culture, where tuk-tuks have long been a key part of daily travel alongside motorcycles and cars
The initiative is designed to overhaul commuter rail operations and improve urban mobility within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area through extensive infrastructure upgrades, electrification of the rail system, development of transit-oriented projects, and procurement of modern trainsets, with the stakeholder meeting set for June 24.
Transport, Infrastructure and Governance CEC Dan Manyala said the move is part of a broader plan to enhance safety, accountability and order in the county’s public transport system.