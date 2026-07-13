Global Affairs
US strikes Iran, killing one and injuring four as Tehran retaliates
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
Donald Trump claims US forces are “totally destroying” Iran’s regime, saying its military is decimated, as long-running tensions with Tehran and Israel raise fears of wider regional escalation.