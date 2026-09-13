Sports
Rybakina claims first US Open title, takes world number one spot
Rybakina won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a match that confirmed her as the new women's world number one.
Rybakina won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a match that confirmed her as the new women's world number one.
Spain's Alcaraz started strongly and weathered a second-set fightback from Italy's Sinner before powering to a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory in New York.
Sabalenka maintained a steadier level to win 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in a battle between two of the biggest ball-strikers in the women's game.
It will be the third consecutive meeting between the pair in a title decider after Alcaraz's French Open win in June was followed a month later by Sinner winning at Wimbledon.