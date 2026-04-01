Wako-Ojiwa: Youth vote surge could reshape Kenya’s next election
Speaking on Wednesday during a Radio Generation interview, she warned that millions of previously inactive voters may participate, potentially shifting outcomes.
Speaking on Wednesday during a Radio Generation interview, she warned that millions of previously inactive voters may participate, potentially shifting outcomes.
By mobilising thousands of volunteers to capture polling station results, the system aims to ensure transparency and reduce delays in vote tallying.
The analyst hargued that young Kenyans are motivated by tangible transformation, not slogans.
Olang said young people were no longer interested in political symbolism, appearances or personalities, but wanted leaders to address everyday realities.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, October, 20, 2025, Kinuthia and Arnold said that logistical and technical hurdles continue to discourage citizens from registering or updating their voter details.